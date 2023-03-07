Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,267,298 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,267,298 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $120,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

FIS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

