PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZCUY opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of C$4.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZCUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.