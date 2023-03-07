Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 401.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151,589 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

DAL stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

