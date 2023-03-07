Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

