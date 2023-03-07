Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

