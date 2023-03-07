Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

