Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.