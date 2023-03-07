Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 1,924 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRL opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.