Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $79,003,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $52,812,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,920 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

