Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.30% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

