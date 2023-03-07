Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,884 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE MRK opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

