Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199,198 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

