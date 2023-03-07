Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.15. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,316,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,801,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

