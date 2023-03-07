Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
