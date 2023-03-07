Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 8,552 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MOS opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

