Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

