Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 826 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Markel by 2,270.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

Markel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,334.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,359.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,265.26.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.