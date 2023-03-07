Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $637,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Splunk Trading Up 2.5 %

Splunk Company Profile

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

