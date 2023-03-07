Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $754,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

