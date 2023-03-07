Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,730 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMW opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at VMware

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.