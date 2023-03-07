Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,684 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

