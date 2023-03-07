Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 28,000 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.