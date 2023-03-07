Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

ATVI stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

