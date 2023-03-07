Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

About Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

