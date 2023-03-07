Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

