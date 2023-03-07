QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.32 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $138.32 million and $246.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00038612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00021546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00220738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,140.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001845 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $743.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

