Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,219 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VNET Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 371,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in VNET Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

