Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap by 128.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Price Performance

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

