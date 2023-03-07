Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.54. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.