Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 13,376 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

