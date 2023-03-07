Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 5,512,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

