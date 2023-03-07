Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 5,512,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.52.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
