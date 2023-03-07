Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 1,949,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

