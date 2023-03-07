Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RADI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

