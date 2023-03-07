Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rallybio Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of RLYB opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.