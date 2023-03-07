Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rallybio Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of RLYB opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

