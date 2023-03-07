Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.50

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.31.

In related news, insider Craig McNally 49,814 shares of Ramsay Health Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

