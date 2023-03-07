Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Holdings Boosted by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,831 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises about 0.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Ranpak worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ranpak by 228.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 910,176 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in Ranpak by 38.0% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 770,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 334.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 291,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:PACK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 241,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,083. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

