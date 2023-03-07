Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at Barclays

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTBBF. Investec lowered Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rathbones Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

