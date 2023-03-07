Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

  • 3/3/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($148.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 2/28/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
  • 2/23/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
  • 2/20/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €103.00 ($109.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
  • 2/13/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €103.00 ($109.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
  • 2/10/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 2/9/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €42.00 ($44.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 2/8/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
  • 2/7/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
  • 2/2/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
  • 1/20/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €82.00 ($87.23) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).
  • 1/20/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
  • 1/12/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €118.00 ($125.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 1/12/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
  • 1/11/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
  • 1/11/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($148.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 1/11/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 1/9/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €99.00 ($105.32) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 9.6 %

ETR SAE traded up €6.46 ($6.87) during trading on Monday, hitting €73.78 ($78.49). The stock had a trading volume of 166,613 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a twelve month high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

