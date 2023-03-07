ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,172.75 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $2,172.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00387743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017548 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

