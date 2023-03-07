Reef Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $60.65 million and $6.72 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,724,868,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,724,840,400 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Reef Coin Trading

