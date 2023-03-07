Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.9 %

RRX stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.