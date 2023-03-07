Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

