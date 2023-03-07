Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 1,854,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,630. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

