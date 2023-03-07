Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Insider Acquires A$46,530.00 in Stock

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) insider Sally Freeman bought 30,000 shares of Regis Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,530.00 ($31,228.19).

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.43.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene and care, dressing and undressing, mobility and transportation, rehabilitation, and others; and home help services, such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, transportation, and facilitating social outings.

