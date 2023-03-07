Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Insider Acquires A$46,530.00 in Stock

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) insider Sally Freeman bought 30,000 shares of Regis Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,530.00 ($31,228.19).
Regis Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.43.
Regis Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.