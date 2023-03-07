Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $22.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

RS stock opened at $258.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

