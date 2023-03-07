Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,410.87 or 1.00060980 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10101728 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,907,331.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

