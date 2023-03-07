Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC):

3/1/2023 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. 360,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,621. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

