Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Read More

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.