Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

