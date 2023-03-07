RH (NYSE:RH) is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RH makes up about 5.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.21. 217,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,706. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.25.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.06.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

