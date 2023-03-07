Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($6.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 578.80 ($6.96).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 573.60 ($6.90) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 564 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549.93. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,611.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,636.36%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

